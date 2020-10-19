Pokémon: what happened to Misty and Brock after the separation from Ash?

With eleven TV series and dozens of seasons published, the Pokémon anime continues its run undaunted, showing the extraordinary growth path of the protagonist Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. An adventure, however, would not be such without companions and, in this regard, fans will no doubt remember two historic figures from the series.

Misty Williams e Brock HarrisonSimply known as Misty and Brock, they were the first two teammates of the young Pallet Town coach, and spent hundreds of episodes in the company of Ash and the spectators. Both left the scene, respectively towards the end of the first season and during the Diamond & Pearl series, and many fans keep wondering where they went. Fortunately, the authors have answered this question several times, explaining what the future holds for both coaches.

Misty leaves the team during episode 273, titled “Farewells and Departures”. The girl, after getting her bike back thanks to the help of Nurse Joy, returns to Celestopoli and assumes the role of Gym Leader due to the departure of the three sisters, Margi, Silvia and Violet, engaged in a tour around the world. According to the authors Misty has become an extremely efficient Gym Leader and she even managed to overcome her fear of Gyarados with the help of Tracey, another companion of Ash.

Brock, on the other hand, followed a slightly different path. After Misty’s abandonment, the coach continued to travel with Ash, passing through Hoenn and Sinnoh. After promising Brother Forrest that he would come home, Brock decides not to follow Ash on his journey to Unova and begins his studies to become a Pokémon Doctor. Giving up his role as Pewter Gym Leader, he passes the baton to his talented younger brother and continues to pursue his dreams.

Misty and Brock returned to the scene during Pokémon Sun & Moon, where they traveled for a few episodes with Ash. In the latest series, Pokémon Explorations, they made a cameo appearance during episode 18, greeting Ash during his visit to Orange City.

What do you think of it? Who were your favorite travel companions? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that Ash is currently traveling with Go, and that soon the two will have to deal with the Legendaries of Galar.