Pokémon: what are the real names of Ash, Misty and Brock?

When it comes to the first series Pokémon one cannot fail to mention Misty and Brock, the first two adventure companions of Ash Ketchum. In the east as well as in the west the three make up one of the favorite teams of opera fans, but what many of you may not know is that there is a small detail that distinguishes them: the name.

The real name of Ash Ketchum is indeed Satoshi, tribute to the creator of the franchise Satoshi Tajiri as well as a Japanese term translatable as "wisdom". In the West it was thought that using Japanese appellations could create some problems for the younger audience, which is why almost all the names were slightly changed. Stotoshi became Ash, while as regards the surname it was decided to use Ketchum, stylized by catch 'em, English slogan used as a subtitle for the anime (Pokémon: Gotta catch'em all!).

For Misty and Brock the speech is simpler. The real names of the two Gym Leaders are Kasumi is Takeshi, respectively translatable as fog and peak. For Kasumi it was chosen to adopt the English word corresponding to fog, that is mist, while for Takeshi he opted for a name attributable to the Pokémon he used, that is Brock (from rock, rock).

And what do you think of it? Did you know these curiosities? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!