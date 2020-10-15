Pokémon: what are the five strongest attacks shown so far?

The world of Pokémon is huge and varied. Each region has its own creatures, occasionally sharing some with other parts of the planet. And each Pokémon has its own nature, abilities, and fighting moves. These are now a thousand and are also used in the anime, albeit with some small variations.

But of all these moves, which one is the strongest? Let’s try to create one top 5 of the strongest Pokémon moves.

In fifth place there is Ondaboato. A technique that, as the name suggests, is based on sound and therefore also on hearing. It is usable by very few pokémon and many of them have to do with sound. The technique is so strong that it hits anyone within a certain range, without distinguishing between friends and enemies.

In fourth place is the move of the legendary Rayquaza. The one who manages to calm fierce and powerful beasts like Groudon and Kyogre has a unique flying type technique: Rise of the Dragon. An exceptional amount of damage that shows the might of the skies.

On the third step of the podium we find instead a water technique but with particular effects. Introduced in the fifth generation there is Idrovampata. Although it is a “simple” water jet like many others, it has some characteristics that make it different: first of all it can be obtained from any water pokémon plus others of various types such as Emboar, it also has a high percentage of chance of burning the opponent dealing further damage.

We return to the realm of the legendaries with an exclusive move from Xerneas. The sixth generation pokémon places in second place Geocontrollo, a technique that is not offensive but which allows the user to greatly expand their statistics. Perfect for preparing in combination with a devastating attack.

To get the gold medal there is Explosion, a normal type move present since the very first generation. It is one of the techniques with the most devastating offensive impact ever introduced in the brand and is obviously famous for causing damage to both the enemy and themselves.

Now that Ash and Go will begin the Sword and Shield arc in the Pokémon anime, we will also see new techniques in the anime. And many of these could be mind-blowing, particularly in the hands of future legendary pokémon from Pokémon: Explorations.