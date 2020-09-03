Pokémon: Vaporeon goes viral with a realistic 3D model

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the hundreds of species Pokémon appeared so far in the series and video games of the franchise created in 1996 by Satoshi Tajiri, Eevee is certainly one of the portable monsters that long-time fans are most attached to, which over the years has received several transformations.

Thank you the instability of its genetic code, the little fox is in fact able to assume different forms, if exposed to particular elemental stones, or trained during the day or night, or simply if it is in specific places at the time of a level advancement.

Among its most popular evolutions we find Vaporeon, Water-type Pokémon, appeared since the first video games and the first animated transposition. The artist Chris Masna wanted to remember this particular form of Eevee by creating a 3D model that portrays a realistic Vaporeon, after capturing a Magikarp.

As you can see in the fan’s post at the bottom of the news, the rendition of the model is incredibly detailed, taking up some of the typical conformations of the original Vaporeon design, such as the tail similar to that of a mermaid. What do you think of this cute tribute to one of the most loved Pokémon by fans? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that Charizard met Spyro in a beautiful fanart, and we leave you to the new key art of the Pokémon Coco movie.