Pokémon Unite: New details on the game emerge from an interview

From a recent interview with JP Media's microphones, The Pokémon Company has revealed numerous details about Pokémon Unite, the particular title announced last June 24 in a streaming event.

Thanks to the help of the insider and analyst Daniel Ahmad, we can find out what the most important information emerged from the interview, all in Japanese. According to when declared by the famous Twitter user, the company claims that the game was created due to the experience accumulated over the years by Tencent with the genre, very famous among young Chinese gamers, who love to play on portable devices . For The Pokémon Company, this is not yet another MOBA, but the company wishes to specify that Unite is one "strategic team battle game" designed to be played by both adults and children.

The release date of the game has not yet been set, but the arrival is confirmed not only on smartphones but also on Nintendo Switch. It seems that western gamers prefer to play using a controller and with the arrival of the game on Switch this group of users will be favored. It also appears that, at least at the moment, there is no interest in the Sports part and there will be no competitions unless the users themselves want the game to go in that direction. Despite the lack of interest in eSports, the possibility of starting an event is not excluded world tournament in a similar way to what was done with Pokken Tournament.

We remind you that the game will soon arrive on Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS and will be free-to-start, i.e. everyone can download it and start playing for free, although in the title there will be several microtransactions.