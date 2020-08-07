Entertainment

Pokémon Twilight Wings: the final challenge lights up in episode 7, available on YouTube

August 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The final episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings is now available on YouTube with Italian subtitles, and has absolutely not disappointed the expectations. The last episode, number seven in total, has in fact staged the sensational final battle between Dandel, the undefeated champion of Galar, and Laburno, the rival of a lifetime.

The official YouTube channel of Pokémon Italy describes the synopsis of the episode as follows: "The day of the Match with Champion Dandel has arrived and, thanks to John's letter, all the children hospitalized are invited to participate! Emotional, John wakes up late and almost misses the opportunity to go to the stadium. Will he be able to arrive in time to witness the fight?".

As you may have guessed, the episode officially closed the circle opened in the first episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings bringing back to the scene the little John, exceptional guest of Dandel. In the last few seconds it is also visible a beautiful easter egg, which we will not talk about so as not to spoil the surprise.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this web series? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the new anime series, Pokémon Explorations, is now close to arrival in Italy on the TV channel K2.

