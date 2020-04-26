Entertainment

Pokémon Twilight Wings, the company apologizes to fans after the mistake in episode 4

April 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Pokémon Company, the Nintendo-affiliated company responsible for all Pokémon-related products, recently found itself forced to apologize to fans because of the small oversight present in the fourth episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings, the new Studio Colorido web series set in Galar region.

Immediately after the publication of the fourth episode, in fact, the fans poured on social media accusing the company of having made "misleading advertising" showing a Dewgong, a first generation Pokémon not present in the Galar Region. Nintendo had already been widely criticized for cutting the number of Pokémon in video games Sword & Shield, and according to fans, show a Pokémon in the anime who should not be present in Galar it would be misleading for new buyers. As you can see at the bottom, the company admitted the mistake and apologized publicly.

We remind you that Pokémon Twilight Wings is an animated miniseries composed of seven episodes, set in different periods in the Galar Region. The Pokémon Company will release episode number 5 in May, the third to last of the series.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the magnificent Pokémon-themed cosplay shared recently on our pages.

