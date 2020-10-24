Pokémon Twilight Wings: the anime returns with a new special episode

Although not many have admired the visual splendor of Pokémon Twilight Wings, the mini-series dedicated to the most beloved monsters in the world has reserved pleasant surprises, not only on the artistic side but also on the content. After the final battle of episode 7, here is a new unreleased episode.

Today, through the official channels of the Pokémon franchise, a new special episode of the Twilight Wings mini-series was announced which will debut, barring unforeseen events, next November 5th. The announcement came in conjunction with the release of the second DLC of Sword and Shield, The Snowy Lands of the Crown.

Precisely for this reason, in fact, the episode entitled for the occasion “Star Festival“, will be set in the new areas of the Galar region already shown with the DLC, although no information has been reserved regarding the content of the short film. Shingo Yamashita returns to direct the episode at the overtime Colorido studio, already protagonist of the first 7 episodes. It has not been clarified whether the episode will debut as usual on YouTube, but we will keep you updated pending further news.

And you, on the other hand, are you happy with this welcome, albeit brief, return to the small screen? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.