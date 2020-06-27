Entertainment

Pokémon Twilight Wings: revealed the release date of episode 6, it's Onion's turn

June 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Three weeks after the release of Pokémon Twilight Wings episode 5, the guys from Studio Colorido have finally decided to reveal new information on the penultimate episode. Apparently episode 6, scheduled for the next July 3, will be focused on Onion, the young and mysterious Gym Leader of Latermore.

In Pokémon ShieldOnion is described as a masked young boy who can see dead Ghost Pokémon following an accident that left him dying at the age of four. It is not yet clear whether episode 6 will be a story about the origins of the Gym Leader or about the relationship with his beloved Gengar.

Pokémon Twilight Wings is now nearing its end, with five episodes broadcast and the penultimate scheduled for next Friday. The series will end in the first half of August with the distribution of the final episode, and later fans of the series will have to settle for the adventures of Ash and Go in Pokémon: Explorations. Although it was a promotional anime, the series still managed to deepen Galar's administration in an interesting way and to reveal many details about his Gym Leaders.

And what do you think of it? Are you following the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that, a short time ago, the first rumors about Ash Ketchum's new Pokémon were shared.

