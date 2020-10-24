Pokémon Twilight Wings returns in November with a special episode, all the details

Pokémon Twilight Wings ended last August, but apparently Studio Colorido will return one last time with a special episode to promote The lonely Isle of Armor e The snowy lands of the crown, the two DLCs of the Nintendo video game Pokémon Spada & Scudo. The announcement took place a little while ago on the official Twitter profile of the series.

As reported by the guys from Studio Colorido the special episode will be the last, so fans will have no way to return to explore the lands of Galar except with the anime of Pokémon Exploration. The episode will be available from 4:00 pm (Italian time) on November 5, 2020, and will be titled “Star Festival”.

Pokémon Twilight Wings, noto come Pokémon: Wings of Twilight in Italy, is an anime series directed by Shingo Yamashita realized to introduce fans to the world and the characters of Galar. The series was born with exclusively promotional purposes, but the good results found in terms of views convinced The Pokémon Company to finance an extra episode. According to the first rumors, Azzurra should be one of the protagonists of the episode, but at the moment there is no confirmation in this sense.

What do you think of it? Will you follow the episode? Let us know with a comment! In case you are a fan of the series, then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the synopsis of the new narrative arc of Pokémon Explorations.