Pokémon Twilight Wings: release date of the last episode

The animated series of Pokémon Twilight Wings will come to an end with episode number 7, which will be broadcast in Japan on August 6th at 10pm. The episode, according to the latest information, will focus on Galar champion Leon.

The announcement about the last episode was released through the Twitter profile by The Pokémon Company. From the first information we received on the series, we knew that it would have a shorter duration, being a side project to the main anime.

Pokémon: Twilight Wings is inspired by the eighth generation video games, Sword and Shield, and recounts various events in the Galar region in episodes lasting about 5 minutes. The series is available for viewing on Youtube in English, on the official Pokémon Youtube channel. The last episode followed the story of Onion, the young Gym Leader of Latermore able to see the deceased Ghost Pokémon.

The realization of the anime was entrusted to Studio Colorido, already author of series like Typhoon Neruda and Penguin Highway (2018) in the past.

