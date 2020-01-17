Entertainment

Pokémon Twilight Wings may have reserved a surprise for Pokémon fans

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
2019 ended with the end of Pokémon Sun and Moon and the start of a new animated series dedicated to the franchise, simply titled "Pokémon". 2020, on the other hand, started with an unpublished web series entitled Pokémon Twilight Wings. Already anticipated for some time, Pokémon Twilight Wings made its debut on January 15, 2020.

The episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings has been seen by many fans who have not wasted time trying to dissect the new anime, studying every single frame. And in one of them there seems to be a rather clear reference to two of the key characters from the Pokémon franchise.

In one of the scenes, of which you can see the image extracted at the bottom, a boy and a pokémon are at the bottom, facing away from the camera. In the blue circle, however, the two characters have different characteristic signs that make them clearly resemble Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, historical protagonists of the franchise.

Pokémon Twilight Wings has an unprecedented history and therefore it is not known which path it will have, therefore it cannot be excluded that Ash and Pikachu will appear several times during this web series, or that the Pokémon Twilight Wings characters will connect to the Pokémon anime once Ash and Go arrive permanently in the Galar region.

The first episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings is available on Youtube with English dubbing.

