Pokémon Twilight Wings: Light Blue to the rescue in Episode 4, available on YouTube

Among new video games and themed animated series Pokémon, very few could have imagined that the franchise would have seen the immediate arrival of a new animated themed series specifically dedicated to various characters that we could see in the brand's latest products, an initiative widely loved by the public.

Well, to the delight of all concerned, today the fourth highly anticipated episode of Pokemon Twilight Wings has been published, an episode arrived on Youtube and therefore available for free for anyone. This time, the episode will feature Rurina (Azzurra in Italian), Keelford's Gym Leader in the Spada & Scudo video game series.

This time, the episode focuses on the difficulties that Azzurra is experiencing in what appears to be a crisis phase in its growth path, having to work in two different worlds, namely that of the Trainers and that of fashion, and failing consequently to excel in neither. But when our Gym Leader is asked to make a decision about what to abandon, Azzurra will decide to move towards the most difficult road, or that which includes both careers, a goal that will require you to face new and tiring challenges that you will be able to overcome only with your willpower.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the other episodes of the Pokémon Twilight Wings series are also available on Youtube.