Pokémon Twilight Wings is finally available, watch the first episode here

The new Pokémon miniseries has finally arrived and as usual, the pilot would seem to reveal a very high quality product. Above you can watch the free of charge first episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings, published a few hours ago from the official YouTube channel of the series in English language.

The premiere, titled "The letter", tells the first lines of the adventure of John, a boy hospitalized who dreams of becoming a coach. After watching on TV the umpteenth battle won by his idol Leon, the boy decides to write a letter to President Rose asking him to be invited to the next Pokémon challenge. After a series of unfortunate events, John succeeds in his intent and befriends the Corviknight of the President.

The one visible at the top of the article is only the first of the seven episodes that will make up the web series, therefore we expect several time-skip in a similar way to what was done by Pokémon Generations several years ago. The episodes will be published monthlyso we'll have to wait until February to see John's adventures continue.

And what do you think of it? Did you like this premiere? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the original saga then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the preview of the episode 9 Pokémon 2019.