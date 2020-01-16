Entertainment

Pokémon Twilight Wings is finally available, watch the first episode here

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The new Pokémon miniseries has finally arrived and as usual, the pilot would seem to reveal a very high quality product. Above you can watch the free of charge first episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings, published a few hours ago from the official YouTube channel of the series in English language.

The premiere, titled "The letter", tells the first lines of the adventure of John, a boy hospitalized who dreams of becoming a coach. After watching on TV the umpteenth battle won by his idol Leon, the boy decides to write a letter to President Rose asking him to be invited to the next Pokémon challenge. After a series of unfortunate events, John succeeds in his intent and befriends the Corviknight of the President.

The one visible at the top of the article is only the first of the seven episodes that will make up the web series, therefore we expect several time-skip in a similar way to what was done by Pokémon Generations several years ago. The episodes will be published monthlyso we'll have to wait until February to see John's adventures continue.

READ:           BAFTA 2020: 'Joker' leads the full list of British film awards nominations

And what do you think of it? Did you like this premiere? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the original saga then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the preview of the episode 9 Pokémon 2019.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.