Pokémon Twilight Wings episode 4 debuts April 17th, it's Azzurra's turn!

The new episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings will be distributed on the Pokémon YouTube channel next April 17th at 2:00 pm, as revealed a few minutes ago by the anime's official Twitter profile. Episode number 4 will focus on Rurina (Azzurra in Italian), Keelford's Gym Leader in the Spada & Scudo video game series.

Currently no information has been revealed about the episode, but given the protagonist we expect to see her trusty in action Drednaw. The coach's presence had been anticipated in the first episode of Pokemon Twilight Wings, along with that of Bea, Hop, Fabia and Onion. Among all, the last two should be protagonists of the next episodes.

We remind you that Pokémon Twilight Wings is an animated miniseries composed of seven episodes, set in different periods in the Galar Region. The first episode, entitled "The Letter", focused on the story of the young John, the second told the deeds of the Gym Leader Bea and the third the relationship between Hop and his Wooloo. The halfway point is complete, and the series will end in July.

