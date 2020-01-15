Pokémon Twilight Wings debuts on Youtube tomorrow, all the information on the webseries

Share it:

A new year has finally begun, and the new Pokémon series appears to have succeeded in the arduous endeavor of reviving the franchise The Pokémon Company. 2020 also brought with it new announcements related to a feature film and a new DLC for Sword & Shield, but that's not all.

Starting tomorrow, January 15, 2020, you will be able to find out Pokémon Twilight Wings, the new web series dedicated to Galar region. The miniseries will consist of 7 episodes lasting about 5 minutes each, and will be broadcast completely free of charge by the official Pokémon YouTube channel. Currently it has not yet been clarified whether the stakes will be subtitled or not.

Among other information, it was revealed that the series "it will be based on the dreams and hopes of Galar residents, on the realities of their lives and the challenges they have to overcome". The animations were entrusted to the boys of Studio Colorido, former authors of souls in the past Typhoon Neruda (2015) e Penguin Highway (2018). The only shared image to date is the one shown on the cover.

And what do you think of it? Will you take a look at this new miniseries? Let us know with a comment!