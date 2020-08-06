Pokémon Twilight Wings: a new key visual for the best Galar trainers

Share it:

The spin off series dedicated to portable monsters, Pokémon Twilight Wings , has found some success among fans of the series, having as its main theme the deepening of some very important characters in the Galar region, introduced in the Pokémon games Sword and Shield.

The last episode, the seventh, will be aired just for today, August 6, in Japan, and according to the latest rumors and leaked information will have as protagonist the Champion of the League of Galar, Dandel. To celebrate the end of the spin off, Studio Colorido has released a new key visual, which portrays some of the most important characters in the plot of the games.

As you can see in the post reported at the bottom of the news, Dandel is joined by the trainers Yarrow and Fabia, respectively gym leader of grass and fight Pokémon, while at the bottom we find the President Rose, a highly controversial character who, driven by a strong fear of humanity's fate, will make many wrong choices.

Although a second season of Twilight Wings has not been confirmed, in the future we could expect a return to Galar to deepen several stories left unresolved, or maybe it will become a habit create a series parallel to the regular one to complete the exploration of a specific region.

