Pokémon Travel, Season 23 of the anime, with trailer included

Season 23 of the Pokemon animation series comes with another title change and now we move on Pokémon Travel, name with which these new episodes have been presented with a trailer and new images.

We know that Netflix will premiere this series in the United States, but we have no idea who will distribute the new episodes in our country at the moment. What we do have is the synopsis of the season:

Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: tour the world! But before, he and his partner Pikachu head to the opening of the Cherry Laboratory, a research center dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in each region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and they both rejoice when Professor Cerezo asks them to become fellow official researchers. With Ash, as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh, who aspires to capture one of every Pokémon (including the singular Mew), our heroes are ready for adventure and excitement as they explore the vast world of Pokemon!

We will have to wait a little to know exactly when we will be able to start enjoying the season and if we are lucky enough to be able to access it through Netflix, something that would be quite comfortable and not necessarily complicated because we already have some seasons available on the platform.