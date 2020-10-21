Pokémon: this new piggy bank dedicated to Eevee will turn you into skilled savers

Shine, the leading Japanese company in the traditional toys sector, recently presented a new piggy bank belonging to the “Itazura Bank” line, starring the sweet Pokémon Eevee. The product, available for purchase for 2980 yen (approximately € 24), uses an ingenious trick to convince customers to save.

As you can see in the attached clip at the top of the news, the piggy bank opens automatically the instant the owner places a coin on the special surface, and later an Eevee specimen picks it up and puts it inside a compartment.

The piggy bank is part of the aforementioned line of Itazura Bank, born several years ago in Japan and now known all over the world. Excluding aesthetics, the idea behind the product is that owners should be more inclined to save coins precisely because of the metallic pet inside. The first Itazura Banks had a cat as the protagonist, but after the success, collaborations with several mascots began, including Pikachu and Eevee.

What do you think of it? Would you buy one? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of Pokémon, then, we remind you that the new episodes of the anime series are aired every Friday, and that the narrative arc of Sword & Shield has recently kicked off.