Pokémon: The Unown may have created the language of the Pokémon world

From the second generation onwards, the world of Pokémon has expanded, not only through the Pokédex but also through other aspects of the franchise. One of the great Pokémon mysteries, despite appearing often from Generation II onwards, are the Unown.

The Unknowns may have contributed to the creation of a language in the Pokémon world but it is not clear how this happened. Although Pokémon linguists have devoted themselves to the study of these creatures, it is unclear whether the Unknowns arrived before or after the advent of the written language.

At the same time, Asian mythology believes that dragons taught people to write and read, and this belief also appears to rule the Sinnoh region, with Pokémon such as Uxie, Mespirit e Aself which are thought to have given men the concepts of intelligence and emotions. Considering how closely related the Johto and Sinnoh regions are in video games, it makes sense that Pokémon have at least partially contributed to the creation of the language.

So how did the Unown manage to communicate that their shape has a specific meaning? Their psycho type would suggest via telepathyHowever, Professor Oak said at the beginning of the third film that they are unable to communicate using telepathy despite being able to use psychic waves.

If we think of the lore of Sinnoh, it is possible that the ancient civilizations came in contact with Uxie and the Unown in very close time, and that the two species together were able to connect the form of the Unown with the language.

It seems the Unown are among the most aptly named Pokémon ever. They are connected with the written language but we don’t know how, if they really taught human beings writing we don’t know how.

Do you remember the first time you met the Unown? What’s your favorite Pokémon game?

