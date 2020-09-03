Entertainment

Pokémon: the translations have censored the sexual relations between pokémon and humans?

September 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
The world of Pokémon, while starting from video games, has then expanded into anime and manga. In particular, the television broadcast has undergone numerous censorships throughout its history. The censorship of Team Rocket and the one involving Misty’s breasts went viral.

If the anime, which for many overseas adapters had to be aimed at children and therefore could not contain certain references, is full of these complaints, video games are no less. In the US edition of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl some fans have found a completely different adaptation than what was expressed in the original regarding an alleged physical relationship between humans and pokémon.

Alla Canalave City Library, in Sinnoh, the player is faced with some volumes of the history of the world and pokémon. In English, the translation specified that pokémon and humans were very close, enough to eat at the same table. However, one fan decided to take the same sentence in Japanese and translate it in a much more literal way: “Once upon a time there were pokémon who married people. Once there were people who married pokémon. Once this practice was normal because pokémon and people were the same“.

This phrase obviously can hide different meanings and not only refer to an alleged relationship of a sexual nature between humans and pocket creatures. Have you ever heard of this censorship?

