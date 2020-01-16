Entertainment

Pokémon: the tragic background of the three starters of Kanto in Mewtwo Strikes Back

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Often the darkest and most ruthless side of the world Pokémon it is associated with the manga of Hidenori Kusaka and Yamamoto, but also the cinematographic transpositions have been able to stage rather raw and highly emotional moments. This is the case of the first, historical movie of the pocket monsters, Mewtwo Strikes Back.

In the uncensored version of the film there is a particularly touching moment concerning the clones of the three Kanto starters, probed by Twitter user Dr.Lava who provided an interesting – as gloomy – narrative aspect.

The clones of Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur, were created by Dr Fuji with the hope of being able to clone his daughter – unfortunately deceased. The monsters could not survive the further cloning process, all ending up losing their lives. Only Mewtwo, the powerful Pokémon Gene and the scientist's most extraordinary experiment, escaped death.

READ:  The Batman will begin filming soon

This particular, for obvious reasons of target, was not included in the film version of the film, remaining unknown to most. Of the film in question, a remake was made last year in CGI, an impromptu technical experiment seen the revival of the traditional animation technique in the new feature film coming in 2020, "Coco".

Were you aware of this background on the first feature film? Let us know with a comment below.

Within a video, a comparison was made between the 1998 and 2019 films. Among the first winners of the Tokyo Anime Awards of 2020 is also Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.