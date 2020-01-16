Pokémon: the tragic background of the three starters of Kanto in Mewtwo Strikes Back

Share it:

Often the darkest and most ruthless side of the world Pokémon it is associated with the manga of Hidenori Kusaka and Yamamoto, but also the cinematographic transpositions have been able to stage rather raw and highly emotional moments. This is the case of the first, historical movie of the pocket monsters, Mewtwo Strikes Back.

In the uncensored version of the film there is a particularly touching moment concerning the clones of the three Kanto starters, probed by Twitter user Dr.Lava who provided an interesting – as gloomy – narrative aspect.

The clones of Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur, were created by Dr Fuji with the hope of being able to clone his daughter – unfortunately deceased. The monsters could not survive the further cloning process, all ending up losing their lives. Only Mewtwo, the powerful Pokémon Gene and the scientist's most extraordinary experiment, escaped death.

This particular, for obvious reasons of target, was not included in the film version of the film, remaining unknown to most. Of the film in question, a remake was made last year in CGI, an impromptu technical experiment seen the revival of the traditional animation technique in the new feature film coming in 2020, "Coco".

Were you aware of this background on the first feature film? Let us know with a comment below.

Within a video, a comparison was made between the 1998 and 2019 films. Among the first winners of the Tokyo Anime Awards of 2020 is also Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.