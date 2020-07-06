Entertainment

Pokémon: The screenwriter reveals a twist between Brock and Professor Ivy

July 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Brock is known for two things: always having his eyes closed enough to become a meme and going after every girl. During the anime of Pokémon of which he has been a co-star for a long time together with Ash, we have seen him try with an infinite number of girls and women, but one could have particularly devastated him.

This is the opinion of Takeshi Shudo, the original screenwriter of the first animated series of Pokémon. Ash and his group arrived at a certain juncture in the Orange islands where the well-known protagonist wasted no time in facing the challenges of that archipelago, while Brock naturally tried it with anyone.

There was a woman there who left him particularly devastated: Professor Ivy. Takeshi Shudo has revealed that according to him Brock was baffled because Professor Ivy is a lesbian. This was never mentioned in the anime, but that's what Shudo takes it for granted. Brock could have been destroyed by the situation because it would mean that he never even had a chance to do it with the beautiful teacher.

READ:  ONE PIECE: Jewelry Bonney comes to life in Natsucchi's cosplay

As happened after each episode or saga, Brock leaves everything behind to continue the journey with Ash to the various regions of the Pokémon world. The origins of Gyaridos and the director's promise to Ash's father were also recently revealed.

