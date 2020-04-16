Entertainment

Pokémon: the preview of episode 22 anticipates a poignant farewell

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Ash Ketchum captured another Pokémon in the latest episode of the new series dedicated to the world's most famous monsters but, as we well know, Pokémon wouldn't be Pokémon without some occasional tear-jerking episode. In fact, the preview of episode 22 shown a few minutes ago anticipates the farewell of an important character.

We are talking about Raboot, the very first Pokémon captured by the young man Go. The title of the new episode is "Goodbye, Rabbifoot"and as you can see at the bottom, anticipate the farewell of the co-protagonist's partner after meeting some Lombre. Go caught his first Pokémon when he was still one Scorbunny, and it is now more than twenty episodes that the two travel together.

Go currently has a total of 36 Pokémon, but nevertheless he never chose to take anyone else with the exception of Raboot. The abandonment of the bunny will undoubtedly mark a turning point for the character, who will therefore have to find a new travel companion or choose one from the dozen available at the Sakuragi Park.

And what do you think of it? What could Go's potential new adventure companion be? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the anime instead, we refer you to the article with our first impressions on Pokémon 2019.

