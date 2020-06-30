Pokémon: the origins of Gyarados rooted in a fascinating proverb

Share it:

Pokémon It is one of the most popular franchises in the world, thanks above all to video and television productions linked to the extraordinary adventures of the funny little monsters. Yet these particular creatures originate from Eastern and Western mythology and culture.

The world of Pocket Monstersin fact, it is not only made up of merchandising and cards worth $ 50,000, but also by references to the cultural world, even though these often go into the background. But speaking of curiosities about the franchise, did you know that Pokémon originally had another name?

However, recently, the usual Dr. Lava's Lost Pokemon wanted to share a particular curiosity about Gyarados, the direct evolution of the funny Magikarp. In particular, the enthusiast revealed that the origins of the Pokémon in question are found in an ancient Chinese proverb related to Dragon Gate, a gate from which it is possible to obtain the gift of immortality.

In fact, it consists in the attempt of the carp to swim strongly against the current to climb over the waterfall along the Yellow River. Only the most reckless and stubborn carp can overcome the obstacle of the waterfall and go through the mythical door to transform into mythical and immortal dragons. And did you know this particular anecdote? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.