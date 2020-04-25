Pokémon: the official website offers 250 wallpapers for your calls on Zoom

Share it:

The spread of Covid has forced millions of Italians into their homes, and in lockdown times many of you will have been forced to use teleconferencing programs. In case you used Zoom we have good news for you, since they have been available for a few hours 250 Free Pokémon Wallpapers.

The official site of Pokémon Shirts in fact, he decided to follow the Studio Ghibli model, giving his fans some original backgrounds to liven up their video calls. The backgrounds have been designed to satisfy the public at 360 degrees, from workers to students, so don't expect anything excessively sumptuous.

You can download the backgrounds for free by clicking on the link available at the bottom. The yellow button on the left allows you to download the dedicated wallpapers Kanto Pokémon, while the one on the right is reserved for the monsters of Johto. In the cover image you can see a Pikachu engaged in a video call, with some of the backgrounds designed by the company behind him.

And what do you think of it? Do you like wallpapers? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! If you are a fan of the anime then you will be happy to know that the new Pokémon series will soon arrive on Netflix under the name of Pokémon Explorations.