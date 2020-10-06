Pokémon: the mystery of the manga dated 1996, the disturbing case of the first issue

Probably not even the staff behind the franchise Pokémon he expected that from the moment of the anime’s debut the work would inevitably change the phenomenon of merchandising. To date, in fact, the series is one of the most popular and profitable in the world, yet there are numerous blunders related to the legendary brand.

There are many mysteries and curiosities related to one of the most famous and enduring franchises in the history of Japanese animation, some of which are even tinged with a disturbing or hilarious aura. In addition to the media mess generated by episode 38 of the Pokémon and disturbing easter eggs in Sun and Moon, there are some anecdotes that not all fans of the work know. We are talking about the original version of the Pokémon manga.

Many do not know that a year before the debut of season 1 of the anime, the magazine Coro Coro Comics began the paper adventure of Red in Pokémon: Pocket Monsters by the author Anakubo Kousaku. The story, in particular, followed the story of the protagonist and his Clefairy, however some choices were particularly strange or even of questionable taste. Within the manga, Pokémon could speak, defecate, and even de-evolve to an earlier stage. Plus, in one scene, Red also showed off her private parts. For this series of reasons, the manga was never sold in the US as the serialization of the series in the American territory was deemed inappropriate.

