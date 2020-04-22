Pokémon: the mystery of the Dark Ball that captures the monsters of others

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the animation projects related to the imaginary of the Pokémon are vehicles of genuine messages and themes, on some occasions the franchise has shown that it can master even darker content. In fact, in the fourth film dedicated to Pocket Monsters, a particular Poké Ball with evil power was inserted.

Among the many similarities that touch the thriving franchise, such as the origins of the Legendary Pokémon, there are some curiosities within the brand that have never been repeated in the subsequent animated transpositions. Among these peculiarities, without any doubt, the mysterious stands out Dark Ball, the sphere capable of capturing creatures belonging to other trainers.

The Poké Ball in question, in fact, appears for the first and only time in the fourth feature film entitled "Pokémon 4ever: Celebi, the voice of the forest" and is used by one of the generals of Team Rocket, the Masked Predator. The latter explains how the power of the Dark Ball consists, in addition to capturing any Pokémon indiscriminately, in making creatures evil as well as raise their power to the last level. The only way to contrast the sphere is through the willpower of the Pokémon themselves, the only ones able to break the connection with the Dark Ball.

If in some games of the franchise it is possible to use these spheres through alternative ways, on the other hand the animated series have no longer resorted to this type of Poké Ball for reasons still unknown. And did you know the film in question? Let us know with a comment below.