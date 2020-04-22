Pokemon: the last episode showed us a serious and mature Ash

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pokemon Pocket Monster 2019 or series Pokemon 2019, returns to make fans dream with a more serious Ash than his counterpart seen in Alola. The young champion shows the more mature side of himself in the confrontation with Go, guilty of having just abandoned his partner Raboot.

Ever since the saga of Ash started back in 1997, the young Pokemon trainer had to say goodbye to several teammates. From the tearful greeting to Butterfree to the companion of a thousand Greninja adventures, there were many touching moments in the anime that involved the original boy from Biancavilla. Certain loves are destined to never end, so much so that in the last period Pokemon fans have been clamoring for the return of Greninja. If there is someone who knows how it feels in those difficult moments when you have to say goodbye to a friend maybe forever, that's Ash.

Raboot for the truth, in the last few episodes he had turned out to be cold and detached towards his trainer who, unlike Ash, having no interest in making his team become stronger and stronger and then become a pokemon master, does not seem able to train properly his Pokemon. Thinking therefore he is not the suitable trainer for the rabbit pokemon, Go decides to leave him to allow him to become what he wants.

Just as a result of this revelation in the last episode aired, the new champion of Alola could not help but face personally Go, his new adventure companion, guilty of abandoning his first little friend with excessive coldness, Raboot. In the scene we see an Ash who, halfway between serious and annoyed, asks Go if he is really sure of his choice. Even Pikachu seems to have been annoyed from such behavior. The distraught expression on the next question makes the boy think even more, who feels guilty for having left him without even an explanation.

What do you think of this seriousness shown in the episode by Ash, could a series prove to be up to XY? We remind you that the series is currently paused due to the coronavirus, with TV Tokyo which will broadcast the reruns of the episodes already broadcast in the meantime.