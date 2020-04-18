Pokémon: the interior of a Poke Ball revealed after 23 years

Share it:

Everyone, at least once, must have thought of what is actually hidden inside a Poké Ball, or the place where funny creatures spend most of their time. To reveal the alleged aspect of the interior of the sphere, a new object of official themed merchandising has been thought of Pokémon.

We have already told you, thanks to the words of Junichi Masuda, responsible for Pokémon Diamond & Pearl, as the inside of a Poké Ball looks like for funny little monsters, that is, as a sort of room in an extra luxury hotel with all their favorite amenities. Thanks to the new collection of Pokémon Terrarium, you can take a look at how creatures in their small ecosystem are blissfully doing it.

Although this still remains a merchandising object, we would dare to imagine that the interior of a Poké Ball really looks this way, especially since it is consistent with Masuda's description. But speaking of adventure companions, you knew the origins of Probopass rooted in the mythology of Easter Island?

And did you expect the inside of a Poké Ball to look like this?