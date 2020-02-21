Pokémon – The Great Adventure: J-POP is about to publish the new volumes

Share it:

The Pokémon franchise is known for its video games, whose latest arrivals were Pokémon Sword and Shield, and for the anime starring Ash Ketchum which has been airing for years both in Japan and abroad. But the appeal should not forget the manga sector with Pokémon Adventures, also known as Pokémon – The Great Adventure.

Pokémon – The Great Adventure is a much more faithful reproduction of video games, based on the protagonists of Nintendo products and with adventures never seen in the animated version. The manga is underway in Italy published by the publishing house J-POP which, in the new Direct released a few days ago, informed fans of the arrival of the new box set dedicated to Pokémon – The Great Adventure.

In April 2020 it will be released the sixth box of Pokémon – The Great Adventure which will contain volumes 18 and 19 of the manga. The narrative arcs present will be that of Pokémon Platinum, which will come to an end in these volumes, and that of Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver.

Pokémon – The Great Adventure it is written by Hidenori Kusaka while Satoshi Yamamoto is in charge of the drawings. The work is divided into various narrative arches that follow that of video games. In Japan, the manga has arrived at the publication of the Pokémon Sword and Shield arc, the same narrative arc that is airing in the Pokémon anime.