Entertainment

Pokémon – The Great Adventure: J-POP is about to publish the new volumes

February 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Pokémon franchise is known for its video games, whose latest arrivals were Pokémon Sword and Shield, and for the anime starring Ash Ketchum which has been airing for years both in Japan and abroad. But the appeal should not forget the manga sector with Pokémon Adventures, also known as Pokémon – The Great Adventure.

Pokémon – The Great Adventure is a much more faithful reproduction of video games, based on the protagonists of Nintendo products and with adventures never seen in the animated version. The manga is underway in Italy published by the publishing house J-POP which, in the new Direct released a few days ago, informed fans of the arrival of the new box set dedicated to Pokémon – The Great Adventure.

In April 2020 it will be released the sixth box of Pokémon – The Great Adventure which will contain volumes 18 and 19 of the manga. The narrative arcs present will be that of Pokémon Platinum, which will come to an end in these volumes, and that of Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver.

READ:  ‘Tall Girl’ on Netflix: Soundtrack and Song Listing

Pokémon – The Great Adventure it is written by Hidenori Kusaka while Satoshi Yamamoto is in charge of the drawings. The work is divided into various narrative arches that follow that of video games. In Japan, the manga has arrived at the publication of the Pokémon Sword and Shield arc, the same narrative arc that is airing in the Pokémon anime.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.