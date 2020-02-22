Pokémon: The first generation monsters receive a series of Funko Pop

Share it:

The New York Toy Fair 2020 is one of the most relevant events for the announcement of new Funko Pop, and for the occasion, in fact, a series of new themed figures were presented Pokémon. In total, four new Funko will come on the market, plus a special super-size model, all concerning first generation monsters.

Grumpy Pikachu, Cubone, Growlithe and Rattata, are already available for pre-order on the official website of Entertainment Earth, with a shipment scheduled for the month of June. Furthermore, an exclusive Funko Pop by Mewtwo – about 10 cm large – will be added to the Target line in the near future; its availability, however, could be far from obvious.

Fortunately, another Mewtwo collectible was unveiled later this month, along with those of Pichu, Vulpix and Mr. Mime. There is no aesthetic difference between the two figures, only the dimensions differentiate them from each other. At the bottom, as always, you will find all the images of the new Funko Pop. Which model do you like best? Tell us below in the comments section!

