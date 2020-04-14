Pokémon: the fascinating origins of Probopass rooted in Easter Island

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Learning about the origins of the Pokémon it is possible at the same time to study the culture that surrounds some of the wonders of the world. The funny creatures, in fact, are strongly inspired by tradition and myth, in a fascinating game of references to the history of popular culture.

The majestic franchise, as well as one of the most prolific brands in the world, enjoys numerous anecdotes and curiosities hidden even behind the appearance of the most bizarre Pokémon, just like the origins of the Abra Family. Between mythology and popular history, therefore, the monsters have learned to be loved all over the world. Anyway, thanks to the work of Dr. Lava Lost Pokemon, an enthusiast who is trying to recover the most incredible peculiarities of the imaginary, it was possible to reconstruct the origins of Probopass.

The latter creature, in fact, is strongly inspired by the Moai statues that characterize the celebrand Easter Island, a place that still hides numerous secrets. Probopass, in this case, is inspired by the Moai who wear pukao and have coral eyes. According to the tradition of the Rapa Nui people, in fact, these were among the later statues carved as the presence of the pukao symbolized the highest tribe status.

And did you know this bizarre anecdote and the Moai statues of Easter Island? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of the series, did you know the original names of the iconic trio?