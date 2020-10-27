Pokémon, the director of the anime reveals: “Brock? Removed to avoid accusations of racism”

Recently an old interview with Masamitsu Hidaka, director and screenwriter of the first Pokémon series, in which the real reason behind the removal of Brock from the group of protagonists of the anime is revealed. The interview dates back more than ten years and was translated from the website of Pokébeach.

While chatting with a Japanese journalist, Hidaka was asked the reason behind it Brock’s separation from Ash’s group, at the time negatively received by the oriental public. At first, the director replied that the team just wanted to vary a little, and constantly rotating the protagonist’s teammates seemed like a good idea. After a while, however, Hidaka decided to answer truthfully, revealing the real reason behind the choice.

Apparently, around the time the team saw the anime’s popularity overseas, the possibility was raised that Brock could be seen as a highly stereotyped character, mainly due to the design of his eyes. To be safe, the studio decided to remove him after the Orange Archipelago story arc and replace him with a “tall, white character with Anglo-Saxon features”, so as to be sure not to cause offense.

According to Hidaka the team wanted to avoid a new “Jynx case”, and temporarily removing Brock seemed the safest solution. After seeing the reaction from Western audiences, actually extremely supportive of the character’s return, the team decided to re-enter him back into the team for another season. In case Brock wasn’t reinstated, Hidaka confirmed that the team had already decided to fulfill his dream of love with Professor Ivy.

The Pokémon anime series has long since ended, but the new season is currently underway and has recently entered the Sword & Shield narrative arc. We remind you that the anime, Pokémon Exploration, airs in Japan every Friday and is broadcast in Italy by K2.