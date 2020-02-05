Pokémon: The champion is about to make his anime debut

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

By now the appointment with Pokémon on Japanese Sundays is a constant. The title was renewed with the anime started in November 2019, avoiding to present the same travel dynamic in a single region: Ash and Go are in fact wandering through all the areas explored in previous generations without devoting himself exclusively to Galar.

But the characters of this still unexplored area are not lacking in the Pokémon anime. One of these, the champion Dandel, is about to make an appearance in episode 12 which will be aired in Japan on February 9, 2020 at 18:00. The episode will mark the debut of the great coach of Galar that the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield gamers will already know.

TheEndlessZero fan shared on Twitter the preview video of the next episode of Pokémon, where Dandel does not fail to debut together with his fantastic and very strong creatures. Ash and Go will be able to observe one of the battles of Dandel, admiring the strength and skills of one of the most capable coaches in the world. But he won't have an easy life anyway, as his opponent will be Lance.

But the two boys could also get involved in the clash: in the next episode of PokémonPikachu will come into play and not in the way we have always seen it.