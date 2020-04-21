Pokémon: The break from the series was a blow to the fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, with an official announcement it was recently confirmed that the last animated series dedicated to Pokémon will be paused, a choice made due to the difficulties encountered with the arrival of the Coronavirus, which was then followed by the state of quarantine that involved us all.

Clearly, Japan also found itself in a similar condition, which consequently slowed down work on countless productions. After all, during the last few weeks there have been many announcements relating to delays and postponements, both with regard to the chapters of some manga and as regards the release of new animated works.

In short, the anime / manga industry is experiencing a stalemate that could have serious repercussions for the future, especially in the event that the quarantine should be prolonged for several weeks. As easily imaginable, the communities of various works momentarily paused they responded to the news in their own way, in some cases trying to see everything positively, on other occasions entering a real depressive state.

Obviously, even the rich fan base of Pokémon has made itself felt on the web, an infinite succession of posts and tweets that have seen the public greatly mortified by the situation came to be created. The messages, in fact, show the displeasure related to delays, however highlighting the importance of the decision taken in favor of the various workers. In case you are interested, you can read some of these tweets by clicking directly on the source of our news.