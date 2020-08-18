Entertainment

Pokémon: the bond between humans and monsters in a series of breathtaking illustrations

August 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Many times we tend to underestimate the franchise of Pokémon due to themes that can often be very banal or not very concrete for a more mature audience, yet among the varied characteristics that distinguish the entire imagination there is one particularly fascinating: that is the link between human beings and creatures.

Being a Pokémon trainer is certainly a tough role, all the same Ash nor is he aware of the challenge he is about to face against Bea. Despite this, the splendid imagery of the franchise teems with hundreds of monsters all different from each other who live in synergy within their natural habitats or together with human partners. During the various television series focusing on Pocket Monsters, Ash's adventure took him around the world to observe how people and bizarre creatures help each other in daily life.

The link between the two life forms was featured in a series of illustrations by mcgmark, a well-known New Zealand artist who imagined some of the franchise's starters in different natural habitats, resulting in a breathtaking result. Anyway, you can take a look at the incredible artistic representations in the attachments at the bottom of the news.

Finally, we take this opportunity to remind you that Pokémon Explorations will debut on August 29 on K2 starting at 9 am and then repeated the following day at 7 am.

