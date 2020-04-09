Entertainment

Pokémon: the bizarre origins of the "Abra family" revealed

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The imaginary of Pokémon it is characterized by a multitude of anecdotes and curiosities hidden within the same funny little monsters. Occasionally, fans take advantage of it to locate and tell these bizarre secrets, just like the legendary mystery of Rayquaza's origins.

Even today there are many curiosities that flooding the franchise, a reason that drives fans to try to identify them. Recently, the user Dr. Lava's Lost Pokemon shared an interesting anecdote about the birth of the "Abra family", complete with a final twist.

In particular, as you can see for yourself from the image attached at the bottom of the news, the original Japanese names of the family are: Casey, Yungerer is Foodin. All three derive from a long tradition of magicians and psychics who really existed, respectively Edgar Cayce, Uri Geller and Harry Houdini. Although it may seem like an interesting homage, Uri Geller felt deeply offended by this "similarity", to the point of suing Nintendo itself.

READ:  My Hero Academia 4x25: Endeaver climbs another ranking, is also the No. 1 of Twitter

And you, on the other hand, did you know this particular anecdote? Please let us know, as always, with a comment in the box below, but not before reviewing the story of the media casino of episode 38 of the Pokémon. But speaking of curiosity, don't you want to know what happens inside a Poké Ball?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.