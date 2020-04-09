Pokémon: the bizarre origins of the "Abra family" revealed

Share it:

The imaginary of Pokémon it is characterized by a multitude of anecdotes and curiosities hidden within the same funny little monsters. Occasionally, fans take advantage of it to locate and tell these bizarre secrets, just like the legendary mystery of Rayquaza's origins.

Even today there are many curiosities that flooding the franchise, a reason that drives fans to try to identify them. Recently, the user Dr. Lava's Lost Pokemon shared an interesting anecdote about the birth of the "Abra family", complete with a final twist.

In particular, as you can see for yourself from the image attached at the bottom of the news, the original Japanese names of the family are: Casey, Yungerer is Foodin. All three derive from a long tradition of magicians and psychics who really existed, respectively Edgar Cayce, Uri Geller and Harry Houdini. Although it may seem like an interesting homage, Uri Geller felt deeply offended by this "similarity", to the point of suing Nintendo itself.

And you, on the other hand, did you know this particular anecdote? Please let us know, as always, with a comment in the box below, but not before reviewing the story of the media casino of episode 38 of the Pokémon. But speaking of curiosity, don't you want to know what happens inside a Poké Ball?