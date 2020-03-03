Pokémon: the awaited presentation of the new protagonist's family arrives

Share it:

We know many things about Ash since we have been following his travels since time immemorial. Originally from Biancavilla, the pokémon coach lives with his mother, while his father is always absent and still unknown. So far also the new protagonist of the pokémon animeGo had a similar situation but the void has been filled since the last episode.

Pokémon episode 1102 entitled "Snowy day, where's Cubone's bone?" allowed Go to capture a new pocket monster but also to meet two people he hadn't seen in a while: his parents.

In the past, Go spent much of his time alone and his parents watched him worried. However, because of their work, they were unable to take countermeasures and were often forced to leave and leave their son. Indeed Ikuo and Kurune, these i names of Go's parents, I am an engineer and an IT respectively and involved in every type of pokémon technology.

In the present, Go helps a Cubone to recover his bone from a Mankey and then capture the pokémon land. The scene is also attended by parents who are happy to be able to see their son with a friend like Ash by his side and many pokémon who help him.

A Cubone plush has revealed a mystery about the creatures with the skull, while the two protagonists during the last trip also had a quick encounter with a legendary pokémon.