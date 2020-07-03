Entertainment

Pokémon: the animated series had already introduced the Gigamax concept

July 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The eighth generation games of the pocket monsters, Sword and Shield Pokémon, have introduced the new mechanics of the Gigamax, able to dramatically increase the size of their battle partner.

Obviously also the animated series has taken up this mechanic in its last season, but in reality its introduction dates back to the first years of transmission. In fact, the mysterious phenomenon that induces sudden growth to the Pokémon in turn was presented for the first time in the episode "Mystery at the Lighthouse".

During the episode in question, Ash and his adventure companions head to the foot of a lighthouse, surrounded by a thick misty blanket; moments later, in front of them a huge Titanic Dragonite appears.

But this isn't the only time the series has tackled this strange phenomenon; in the episode "Tentacool and Tentacruel", different Pokémon like Magikarp, Gulpin, Mantine have seen an anomalous development of their features

READ:  Neon Genesis Evangelion: the franchise meets CASIO in a limited edition collaboration

Nonetheless, only in the eighth generation titles did we have a logical explanation for this process, triggered by the power of the legendary Eternatus. Unfortunately the games have not studied the lore behind this creature much, but the most probable hypothesis – also considering its peculiar aspect – is that it comes from the multiverse of the Ultracreatures.

The two strongest trainers in the Pokémon Explorations anime will clash in the next episode. Pokémon Explorations: a leak seems to have unveiled the new monster of GO.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.