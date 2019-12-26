Pokémon Sword / Shield and Switch dominate the pre-Christmas week in Japan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Famitsu editorial staff published the Japanese video game and console sales rankings from December 16 to 22, or in the week during which most of the purchases were probably concentrated in view of Christmas.

The ranking of the best-selling video games is once again dominated by Pokémon Sword and Shield, which with a further 288,199 copies reach a substantial total of 2,744,658. Follow Luigi's Mansion 3 in second position with 78.903 and Ring Fit Adventure with 56.861 units sold. Below you will find the top 10 (in brackets the total copies sold):

(NSW) Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 288.199 (2.744.658) (NSW) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 78,903 (446,649) (NSW) Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 56.861 (443.118) (NSW) Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 50.405 (154.262) (NSW) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 41,907 (1,105,034) (NSW) Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 38.527 (303.372) (NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 37,835 (2,618,126) (NSW) Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 34.368 (774.102) (NSW) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 34.085 (3.417.667) (NSW) Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 32,041 (1,229,061)

In the hardware sector the highest positions are still firmly in the hands of the Nintendo Switch family of consoles: in command, with 189,908 consoles sold, there is the basic model, followed on the second step of the podium by Nintendo Switch Lite with 101,577 units. PS4 and PS4 Pro sit in third and fourth positions respectively with 74,419 and 32,894.

Switch – 189.908 (10.196.821) Switch Lite – 101.577 (952.342) PlayStation 4 – 74.419 (7,294,150) PlayStation 4 Pro – 32,894 (1,372,744) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 3,081 (1,687,247) New 3DS LL – 235 (5,885,745) Xbox One X – 166 (18,447) Xbox One S – 60 (92,502) PS Vita – 38 (5,862,969)

Compared to last week, there is a significant increase in console sales, especially for Sony devices, which have almost their results increased tenfold compared to the previous week. And you, what did you buy for Christmas?