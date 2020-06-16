Pokémon Sword / Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3 best sellers in December in Japan

Share it:

The well-known Japanese magazine Famitsu published the ranking (including physical and digital data) with the best-selling games during the month of December in Japan, almost completely occupied by titles for Nintendo Switch.

To dominate during the Christmas season, predictably, it was the pair of games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, which with over 1.3 million copies in total literally made the void behind it. The second place is occupied by Luigi's Mansion 3 with 264 thousand copies, while he thinks about closing the podium Ring Fit Adventure with 205 thousand copies. In fourth position we find the first game for PlayStation 4, Sakura Wars, who placed 185 thousand copies.

Top 20 December 2019 – Japan

(NSW) Pokemon Sword / Shield – 1,348,974 (1,241,050 physical, 107,924 digital) (NSW) Luigi's Mansion 3 – 264,910 (247,079 physical, 17,831 digital) (NSW) Ring Fit Adventure – 205.558 (205.558 physical, N / A digital) (PS4) Sakura Wars – 185.865 (161.288 physical, 24.577 digital) (NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 160.856 (125.551 physical, 35.305 digital) (NSW) Minecraft – 155.761 (134.267 physical, 21.494 digital) (NSW) Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – 148,197 (143,546 physical, 4,651 digital) (NSW) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 146.873 (114.353 physical, 32.520 digital) (NSW) Super Mario Party – 122.974 (109.356 physical, 13.618 digital) (NSW) Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – 121.974 (27.371 physical, 94.603 digital) (NSW) Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 115.051 (112.177 physical, 2.874 digital) (NSW) Super Mario Maker 2 – 109.724 (100.352 physical, 9372 digital) (PS4) SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – 108.067 (86.739 physical, 21.328 digital) (NSW) SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – 76.239 (62.173 physical, 14.066 digital) (NSW) Splatoon 2 – 72.561 (62.497 physical, 10.064 digital) (NSW) Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 70,239 (34,696 physical, 35,543 digital) (PS4) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 63.519 (47.446 physical, 16.073 digital) (NSW) Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – 60.539 (58.342 physical, 2.197 digital) (NSW) Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 51.130 (38.497 physical, 12.633 digital) (NSW) Yo-kai Watch 4 ++ – 51,023 (46,896 physical, 4,127 digital)

Speaking of Pokémon Sword and Shield, remember that the game experience will be enriched by the end of June with the first expansion The Lonely Island of the Crown.