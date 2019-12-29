Pokémon Sword / Shield and Death Stranding are the best-selling games in Japan in November

Share it:

The Famitsu editorial team released the ranking of the best-selling games in Japan in November, which was overwhelmingly dominated by Sword and Shield Pokémon.

In its launch month, the new couple of games starring the most famous creatures on the planet sold an impressive total of 2.37 million copies, of which 1.74 million in physical format and 629 thousand digitally. It follows, very spaced, Death Stranding with 345 thousand copies (235 thousand physical, 109 thousand digital). The podium is closed by another exclusive for Nintendo Switch, that is Luigi's Mansion 3, which in November placed 331 thousand copies (258 thousand physical, 72 thousand digital). Here is the ranking of the best-selling games in November 2019 in Japan:

(NSW) Pokemon Sword / Shield – 2,376,720 (1,747,084 physical, 629,636 digital) (PS4) Death Stranding – 345.186 (235.811 physical, 109.375 digital) (NSW) Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 331.519 (258.919 physical, 72.600 digital) (PS4) Persona 5 Royal – 292,690 (232,217 physical, 60,473 digital) (NSW) Ring Fit Adventure – 157.539 (157.539 physical, N / A digital) (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 97.137 (69.681 physical, 27.456 digital) (NSW) Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – 77.215 (13.718 physical, 63.497 digital) (NSW) Mario & Sonic at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – 55,379 (51,582 physical, 3,797 digital) (NSW) Romancing SaGa 3 – 53,288 (physical N / A, digital 53,288) (PS4) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 53,218 (37,082 physical, 16,136 digital) (PS4) Romancing SaGa 3 – 43,769 (N / A physical, 43,769 digital) (NSW) Minecraft – 41.244 (32.228 physical, 9.016 digital) (NSW) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 39.922 (28.503 physical, 11.419 digital) (NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 38,608 (29,029 physical, 9,579 digital) (PS4) Need for Speed: Heat – 37.612 (27.548 physical, 10.064 digital) (PS4) The Last of Us Remastered – 29,216 (1,709 physical, 27,417 digital) (NSW) Super Mario Maker 2 – 27,486 (23,508 physical, 3,978 digital) (NSW) Dragon Quest XI S – 27,413 (22,722 physical, 4,691 digital) (PS4) Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 25,252 (2,162 physical, 23,090 digital) (NSW) Groove Coaster: Wai Wai Party !!!! – 24.319 (physical N / A, 24.319 digital)

What games did you buy in November? We report that Pokémon Sword and Shield also dominated the pre-Christmas week, thus reaching 2.74 million copies in Japan, with a ratio of 3: 2 in favor of Sword.