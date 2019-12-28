Pokémon Sword beats Pokémon Shield in Japan, higher sales with a 3: 2 ratio

Share it:

Pokémon fans around the world were able to return to immerse themselves in a new universe created by Game Freak starting in November.

The Nintendo Switch title park has indeed welcomed its ranks Sword Pokémon is Pokémon Shield, a new pair of video adventures dedicated to the famous creatures. As per tradition, the two games have the same basic characteristics, differing essentially in the presence of some opponents and exclusive Pokémon. Well, it seems that the contents offered by the Sword version of the new Pokémon adventure have conquered the Japanese public.

According to data released by Dengeki Onlinein fact, the latter's sales would have significantly outperformed those of Pokémon Sword. The widespread numbers even report a quantifiable victory in a ratio of 3: 2, with 1.19 million purchased copies of Pokémon Sword, compared to about 795,000 copies of Pokémon Shield. These data therefore paint a picture in which the gamers of the Rising Sun would have shown a greater appreciation for the version of the game that boasts the Legendary Pokémon Zacian on the cover.

Overall, the two new chapters of the Game Freak series have achieved excellent results in the pre-Christmas period, dominating the game and console sales ranking in Japan recently released by Famitsu.