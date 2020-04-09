Pokémon Sword and Shield: Zarude, the new unique Pokémon has a characteristic healing movement

Share it:

Singular Pokémon are unique, that's for sure. But that claim reaches a new level with Zarude, the next unique creature that will reach Pokemon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch. Basically, we are talking about the characteristic movement of this Pokémon, which has been announced by The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo.

And the truth is that you will love everything related to this Pokémon. This is a Sinister and Plant type creature that will use the Jungle Heal ability. But we go in parts. Below you can see the trailer that has been published to celebrate the news.

Do you want to know more details about Zarude? For starters, it has been announced that it is a creature capable of growing lianas from the nape of the neck, wrists and soles of the feet. In addition, it has been confirmed that it has a height of 1.8 m, as well as a weight of 70.0 kg.

Going into the details of the healing ability we were referring to, it has been stated that the movement can be performed when the Pokémon reaches level 90. And with this Plant-type status movement, the Pokémon uses its vines to wrap trees and absorb your energy. Then he combines it with his own and releases it.

In any case, the healing power radiating that ability around him restores the HP and heals Zarude and his allies' status issues. It has also been announced that Zarude will only be available for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games, as well as that it will not be possible to capture it in the normal course of the game.

Remember that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, which saw the light in November 2019, are the last titles in the main saga. They are currently available for all consoles in the Nintendo Switch family.

What do you think of Zarude? Comment your impressions here, in the news, or through social networks.