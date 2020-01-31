Share it:

The inclusion of new mythical creatures is something that also takes place in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and the next one will be released in both editions on February 27, at which time the community will be celebrating Pokémon Day (it is the day the first games of the franchise were launched).

The new mythical Pokémon will have a leading role in Pokémon The Movie: Coco, the new animated film that will be released next. There are no more details about this Pokémon and it does not seem that this time it will be possible to anticipate the official announcement taking into account that now the news can be patched within the game and are not hidden in the archives of the game.

Along with this announcement, a new MAX Raid for Pokémon GO, news for Pokémon Masters and all kinds of celebrations have also been promised to commemorate this festive day for Pokemanians.

Along with this announcement, a new MAX Raid for Pokémon GO, news for Pokémon Masters and all kinds of celebrations have also been promised to commemorate this festive day for Pokemanians.

Also, TPC has got the Japanese Memorial Day Association to recognize Pokémon Day as an official day in Japan on February 27th.

There will also be a campaasapland with Google in which the Pokémon of the year will be voted. The community will be quite busy trying to reach a consensus among the hundreds of possible creatures to vote. About this event there are not many details for now.

Undoubtedly the most exciting of all these ads is to think about how this new Pokémon (ghost-type, we do know) will be of which nobody knows anything at all and that any totally unknown desasapland and skills could. The mythical pokémon are of a rarity superior to the legendary ones and therefore it is even more exciting.