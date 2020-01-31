Entertainment

Pokémon Sword and Shield will receive a new mythical Pokémon on February 27

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The inclusion of new mythical creatures is something that also takes place in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and the next one will be released in both editions on February 27, at which time the community will be celebrating Pokémon Day (it is the day the first games of the franchise were launched).

The new mythical Pokémon will have a leading role in Pokémon The Movie: Coco, the new animated film that will be released next. There are no more details about this Pokémon and it does not seem that this time it will be possible to anticipate the official announcement taking into account that now the news can be patched within the game and are not hidden in the archives of the game.

Along with this announcement, a new MAX Raid for Pokémon GO, news for Pokémon Masters and all kinds of celebrations have also been promised to commemorate this festive day for Pokemanians.

READ:  The OA Will No More On Netflix

There will also be a campaasapland with Google in which the Pokémon of the year will be voted. The community will be quite busy trying to reach a consensus among the hundreds of possible creatures to vote. About this event there are not many details for now.

Another good news is that Pokémon Day has been officially recognized by the Japan's Memorial Day Association, certifying the day as a national celebration beyond what community and developers want to do.

Undoubtedly the most exciting of all these ads is to think about how this new Pokémon (ghost-type, we do know) will be of which nobody knows anything at all and that any totally unknown desasapland and skills could. The mythical pokémon are of a rarity superior to the legendary ones and therefore it is even more exciting.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.