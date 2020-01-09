Pokémon Sword and Shield will have an Expansion Pass with two DLC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Throughout the history of Pokémon games, "definitive" deliveries that completed previous ones have generally been released. However, Game Freak has preferred to desasapland a post-launch content plan for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Each of these deliveries will have its own Expansion Pass at a price of € 29.99 with a total of Two additional contents: Armor Island and Las Nieves de la Corona. Each will have its own Legendary Pokémon, new areas to explore and new Ways to Galar and Gigamax models.

The first of the expansions, The Isle of Armor, will go on sale in June 2020. The second will coincide approximately with the first anniversary of the launch of these two deliveries of the eighth generation and will be launched at the end of October 2020.

In addition to these paid content, new ones are expected free add-ons and updates. For example, today there will be an update of Pokémon Sword and Shield that will allow finding more frequent Gigamax Raids for Lapras, Coalossal, Flapple and Appletun. In addition, the newly revealed Slowpoke Galar form it will be available to add to our team and we will be able to evolve it later to Slowbro de Galar with an item from the Island of the Armor or to Slowking with one of Las Nieves de la Corona.