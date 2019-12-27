Pokemon Sword and Shield: the official strategy guide contains 64 errors

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Apologizing to the fans for the inconvenience, The Pokemon Company stated in a press release that Japan's official strategy guide Pokemon Sword and Shield it contains 64 errors. The company explained which ones.

There are many oversights and inaccuracies in the official strategic guide of Pokemon Sword and Shield published in Japan. To be precise, the errors are 64 in all, and mainly concern the moves learned by Pokemon during the various evolutionary stages.

In addition to apologizing to fans and buyers of the official guide, The Pokemon Company took care to publish the list of errors (only in Japanese) contained in the guide. No mention, however, of the possibility of refunding or replacing the guide purchased by customers. Furthermore, it is not yet clear whether these errors are present only in the Japanese version of the guide, or if they are included in turn (even only partially) in the editions translated into the various languages, including the Italian one.

We remember that Pokemon Sword and Shield are the two new games in the series for Nintendo Switch set in the Galar region. To learn more about the games, you can read our review of Pokemon Sword and Shield.