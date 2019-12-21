Pokémon Sword and Shield: the Max Raid Christmas event in the Wild Lands has started

Share it:

Game Freak has decided to celebrate the holidays with a new event in the Wild Lands of Sword and Shield Pokémon. During the Christmas holidays it will be possible to meet Delibird with much more frequency and get extra rewards during the raids.

The festive event Max Raid it will run from today until Thursday 26 December. Delibird is certainly not the most exciting Pokémon to face, but the large number of rewards that derive from this fight will still be an important incentive. Defeating Delibird Dynamax will bear fruit a large number of candies of various types plus some fantastic TR type Ice. In addition to the aforementioned Pokémon, versions will be available until 9 January Gigantimax by Butterfree and Snorlax. Pokémon Sword players will also find the Gigantimax versions of Drednaw and Sandaconda, while Pokémon Shield players will be able to come across the Gigantimax versions of Corviknight and Centiskorch.

Only yesterday Game Freak gave special codes, valid until January 15th, which unlock various types of PokéBalls. A good way to celebrate the great success of Pokémon Sword and Shield.