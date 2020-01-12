Pokèmon Sword and Shield: registration is open for the second Online Race, Made in Galar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Game Freak has opened registration for second Online Race of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, titled "Made in Galar". In this Double Fight competition, they will only be admitted to the team Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region and Pokémon in the form of Galar.

Registration will be active until 00:59 on Friday 31 January, while the actual race will take place from 01:00 on Friday 31 January 2020 until 00:59 on 03 February 2020. To register, all you have to do is access the VS screen, select Lotta Stadium, then Online Races and finally Search for an Official Race.

As with most other Online Competitions and Competitive Fights, there are some additional rules. At the start of each encounter, and throughout its duration, all Pokémon will be brought to level 50. It will not be possible to give two Pokémon from your Fighting Team the same tool, while some special creatures, including Zacian and Zamazenta, will not will be admitted. This time it will be however You can use all Pokémon that have the Gigamax factor, and even gigamax them during the fight. Anyone who will participate, regardless of the degree of experience or success in the struggles, will receive a reward of 50 Fight Points!

We take this opportunity to remind you that yesterday the Raid Gigamax with Alcremie, Lapras and others were also made available. Furthermore, if you have not already done so, we advise you to update yourself on all the news of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansions Pass, which will offer the new adventures Solitary Island of the Armor (June 2020) and Snowy Lands of the Crown (autumn 2020).